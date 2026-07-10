Didn't see fear or desperation, only resilience and confidence: Salman Khurshid on attending Khamenei funeral in Iran

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that he witnessed “resilience and confidence” rather than fear or desperation during his recent visit to Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing the country as calm, disciplined and well-organised despite the challenges it has faced after the death of the former leader.

Speaking to ANI about his experience during his visit, Khurshid said he was part of a delegation of Indian invitees while representing the Congress party at the funeral.

“I was very deeply impressed and so was everybody who was in the group with me. There were many Indians, 10-12 Indians, who had travelled independently and separately on invitations from the Iranian government. I was representing the Congress Party and I was a lone representative of the Congress Party,” he said.

Describing the atmosphere in Iran, Khurshid said the people displayed remarkable composure and solidarity as the people bid their final farewell to the slain leader.

“We all had the clear impression that it’s a remarkable society. It’s incredible that despite what they had suffered, they had fortitude, they had presence of mind, they were calm, they were disciplined, and they were organised. Obviously focused on the funeral because that’s what we went for: the funeral of the late Imam Ayatollah Khamenei,” he said.

He added that the sense of solidarity and commitment among the people was “absolutely remarkable” and noted that the visiting delegation followed a separate programme organised by the Iranian authorities to pay respects and attend commemorative meetings.

“But I didn’t see any fear, I didn’t see any apprehension, I didn’t see any desperation or any stress. It’s remarkable resilience and confidence that I saw all around me,” Khurshid said.

Khurshid was among the few Indian leaders who were not part of India’s official representation at the six-day funeral ceremony of the former leader of the Islamic Republic.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen. (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain represented the Government of India at the ceremony.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also attended the funeral of the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in her personal capacity.

The Congress leader further said he did not observe Iran as what he described as the characteristics of a “police state”, adding that there was no overwhelming security presence.

“It didn’t look like a police state; there was no presence of armed policemen everywhere. There were just a few, as many as you would see here, perhaps even fewer police personnel on the roads,” he said.

Khurshid also said he did not witness any oppression of women during his visit, claiming that women were actively engaged in official duties and were freely moving in public spaces.

“I didn’t see any oppression in terms of the women who were working there in the protocol and the media and photographers for the official functions. I saw many women freely moving around, riding pillion on motorcycles and scooters. I saw a very ordered and a very organised society,” he said.

Highlighting the sentiments expressed by the people he interacted with, Khurshid said they focused on the longstanding civilisational ties between India and Iran rather than expressing grievances.

“There wasn’t any constant complaint about you’ve not done enough for us; we have been let down; none of that. They were just looking at the positive side and emphasising the remarkable civilisational bonds and relationship there is between Iran and India,” he said.

Calling the visit a “historic moment”, Khurshid said his overall impression was that the Iranian people demonstrated extraordinary resilience.

“It was extremely, extremely encouraging. It was a historic moment. I doubt if one will ever see this kind of moment again. But really, really, my impression is that they are remarkable people,” he added.

Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad late Thursday night as thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final farewells to the slain leader killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

The final burial took place at the Dar al-Dhikr prayer hall after his coffin was carried around the holy shrine as part of the funeral rites. The funeral prayers were led by his eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei, who performed the ritual prayers over the body.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 earlier this year, triggering a widespread conflict across the West Asia region. Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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