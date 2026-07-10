US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: July 10, 2026 19:34:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

Washington DC [US], July 10 (ANI): Senior US Republican lawmakers have called on the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the vandalism of a California museum dedicated to victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, raising concerns that the incident could be linked to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) alleged campaign of transnational repression.

Chairman of the US House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar and Co-Chair of the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Chris Smith, sent a letter to Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche urging the DOJ to determine whether the attack on the June 4 Massacre Memorial Museum was connected to individuals acting on behalf of the CCP.

You Might Be Interested In

Moolenaar accused the CCP of attempting to silence critics beyond China’s borders through intimidation and repression.

“The CCP is the biggest oppressor of Chinese people in the world, and it is constantly trying to silence its critics in the United States through its campaign of transnational repression,” he said. He urged the DOJ and the FBI to investigate the vandalism to safeguard the rights of the Chinese diaspora and Chinese Americans who speak out against Beijing.

Smith said the museum preserves the historical record of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, a subject that Chinese authorities have long censored.

“The Museum preserves the irrefutable, brutal truth about the Tiananmen Massacre – the same truth that the CCP has spent nearly four decades actively denying and trying to bury,” Smith said.

He added that if the vandalism was orchestrated or supported by individuals acting on behalf of the CCP, it would constitute “an attack on free speech, historical memory, and the safety of Chinese democracy advocates living in the United States.”

Smith stated that the United States must remain a place where survivors, dissidents, and members of the Chinese diaspora can express their views without fear of foreign intimidation, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 7:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

China faces growing European backlash over ethnic unity law targeting Tibetans

BRIEF-Barka Water And Power Six-Month Profit RO 1.21 Million

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

LATEST NEWS

Housing crisis threatens longevity and wealth as affordability gap persists through 2040: WEF

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

"This was pre-planned act": Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh on cook's assault allegations

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression
US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression
US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression
US lawmakers urge probe into Tiananmen museum vandalism, cite possible CCP-linked transnational repression

QUICK LINKS