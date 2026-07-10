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Home > Sports > PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

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Published: July 10, 2026 19:23:08 IST

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PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

Melbourne [Australia], July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a nostalgic moment with former Australia captain Steve Waugh during his visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), presenting the cricket great with a photograph from their first meeting more than two decades ago, when he served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The special gesture came during PM Modi’s final engagement of his three-day visit to Australia before departing for New Zealand, with the MCG event celebrating the deep sporting bond between India and Australia.

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and former Australian women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar were also present at the iconic venue.

PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

The photograph, dating back to PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, prompted a warm exchange with Waugh and underscored the long-standing personal and sporting connections between the two countries.

During the visit, PM Modi and Albanese jointly launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, an initiative aimed at expanding cooperation in athlete development, sports science, coaching, sports technology and sporting infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the Melbourne Cricket Ground held a special place in the hearts of Indians.

“After coming to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, any Indian naturally thinks of two things: the thrill of an India-Australia cricket match and the feeling that in both our countries, cricket is not just a game but a shared passion. But today, there is no pressure here; today there is only happiness and the excitement of our shared friendship,” he said.

Calling sport an important pillar of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister added, “Sports is a strong link in the relations between India and Australia. Today, it gives me great joy to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap alongside Prime Minister Albanese. Under this, we will strengthen cooperation not only in cricket but also in other sports.”

He further said both nations would work together in sports training, science and technology while strengthening partnerships beyond the playing field. Modi also highlighted India’s Khelo India programme and expressed confidence that India’s preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, alongside Brisbane’s hosting of the 2032 Olympics, would create new opportunities for collaboration.

The MCG visit also showcased the growing cricketing partnership between the two nations. It comes months before the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers are scheduled to play the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on December 12, marking the first-ever BBL fixture to be staged outside Australia.

Before concluding his Australia visit, PM Modi also interacted with children taking part in exhibition matches featuring cricket, kabaddi and Australian rules football, reinforcing the people-to-people and sporting ties that continue to deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 7:23 PM IST
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Tags: 2030-commonwealth-games2036 Olympic Gamesathlete-developmentindia-australiamcgnarendra modisporting-infrastructuresports-roadmapsports-sciencesports-technologysteve-waugh

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PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

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PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

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PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit
PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit
PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit
PM Modi gifts former Australia skipper Steve Waugh two-decade-old photograph during MCG visit

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