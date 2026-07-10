EAM expresses gratitude to Oman for helping Indian seafarers in West Asia

Muscat [Oman], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Oman on Friday during which he met Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. The leaders took stock of the bilateral ties and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, with EAM Jaishankar appreciating Oman extending a helping handng hand to help Indian seafarers who were near or at the Strait of Hormuz during increased hostilities.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on his visit, he held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, and the two Ministers reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Oman Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“EAM conveyed India’s appreciation to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments,” the statement said.

It further noted that EAM also interacted with members of the vibrant Indian community in Oman and appreciated their continued contribution towards further strengthening the multifaceted India-Oman relationship.

After his meeting with Foreign Minister Albusaidi, Jaishankar, in a post on X, mentioned that the talks between them “Focused on trade, investments, connectivity, maritime, technology, defence and cyber & AI domains.”

The leaders also had a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in the Gulf and efforts to ensure peace and stability.

Delighted to meet Omani FM @badralbusaidi in Muscat today, and hold discussions on various facets of our cooperation. Focused on trade, investments, connectivity, maritime, technology, defence and cyber & AI domains. Had a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in… pic.twitter.com/y8MiKVmpIx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 10, 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Oman and was received by Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of the Omani Foreign Ministry.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Before arriving in Oman, Jaishankar visited Kuwait on July 9, where he held talks with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the impact of the Gulf conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors, expressing confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, “A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community.”

“We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in the times to come,” he added.

He is also set to visit New York and Brussels as part of his multi-nation visit.

As per the MEA, for the US leg, EAM will visit New York on July 13 to launch India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

Later, he will attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14-15. (ANI)

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