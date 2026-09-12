Eredivisie Standings

Sep 12 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 6 5 1 0 17 6 16 2 PSV 5 4 1 0 18 6 13 ………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 5 3 2 0 13 7 11 …………….

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