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Home > World > INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

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Published: September 12, 2026 14:57:19 IST

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INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 2:57 PM IST
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INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

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INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

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INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE
INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE
INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE
INDIA PM MODI AT BRICS: REFORM IN UNSC CANNOT BE DELAYED ANYMORE

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