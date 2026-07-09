Estonia lawmakers condemn China's ethnic unity law, back Tibet in strong parliamentary declaration

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 9 (ANI): A majority of lawmakers in Estonia’s Parliament have voiced strong support for Tibet while sharply criticising China’s recently enforced Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, describing it as a measure that threatens Tibetan identity, language, and religious freedom. The statement was released during celebrations marking the 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, the declaration was spearheaded by Juku-Kalle Raid, head of the Tibet Support Group in Estonia’s Parliament (Riigikogu), and signed by 51 of the legislature’s 101 members, signalling broad parliamentary backing for Tibet. The statement reflects Estonia’s longstanding engagement with the Tibetan cause and its continued concern over Beijing’s policies in Tibet.

The lawmakers said the law, adopted by China on March 12, 2026, and implemented at the beginning of July, strengthens state control over Tibetan society while accelerating policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans into a unified Chinese national identity. They argued that mandatory Mandarin-medium education from early childhood through secondary school would significantly weaken the use and transmission of the Tibetan language.

The declaration also criticised provisions encouraging ethnically mixed residential communities, saying they could undermine traditional Tibetan neighbourhoods and cultural continuity. In addition, the parliamentarians expressed concern over expanded surveillance powers granted under the legislation, arguing that technological monitoring and broader state oversight could further restrict civil liberties in Tibet.

Another major concern highlighted in the statement is the law’s provision allowing Chinese authorities to pursue individuals abroad accused of undermining ethnic unity. Estonian lawmakers stated that such measures could be used to intimidate members of the Tibetan diaspora and supporters of Tibet living outside China, as highlighted by CTA.

The signatories further stated that the legislation weakens earlier constitutional promises of regional autonomy by promoting policies that marginalise Tibetan language, culture, religion, and historical identity, as reported by CTA. (ANI)

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