European Parliament adopts resolution, slams cases of "forced" conversions, child marriages in Pakistan

Brussels [Belgium], July 10 (ANI): The European Parliament on Thursday (local time) adopted a resolution condemning the abduction, forced conversion, and child marriage of young girls in Pakistan, calling on the country to strengthen protections for girls belonging to religious minorities.

In an official press release, the European Parliament highlighted the case of 13-year-old Maria Shahbaz, who was converted from Christianity to Islam and “forcibly” married to her abductor in March 2026. The resolution also condemned similar abuses committed against underage girls belonging to religious minorities, underlining that Shahbaz’s case is emblematic of the broader human rights violations faced by minorities in Pakistan.

“The resolution highlights the case of Maria Shahbaz, a 13-year-old Pakistani Christian girl who was abducted, converted to Islam and forcibly married to her abductor in March 2026. MEPs are calling for her to have access to legal representation, her family, and psychological support. They condemn similar abuses committed against underage girls belonging to religious minorities, underlining that her case is emblematic of broader human rights violations faced by minorities in Pakistan; according to UN figures in 2025, among women and girls affected by forced conversion through marriage, around 75% were Hindu and 25% were Christian,” the resolution said.

The European Parliament further urged Pakistani authorities to fully implement the country’s national framework to end child marriage, which is already the “case in some provinces”, and to create a “national mechanism” for handling complaints from the families of “abducted or forcibly” converted minority girls.

“Parliament urges Pakistan’s authorities to fully implement the country’s national framework to end child marriage, as is already the case in some provinces of the country, and create a national mechanism for handling complaints from families of abducted or forcibly converted girls from minorities. MEPs call for the protection of religious minorities and urge Pakistan’s government to ensure that all cases involving minors or allegations of coercion are subject to transparent and independent investigations. The perpetrators must be prosecuted and Pakistan’s judicial framework strengthened, they add, and abducted girls must be able to return safely,” the resolution said.

In April this year, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the case of Maria Shahbaz, a 13-year-old Christian girl who was abducted in Lahore, forcibly converted to Islam, and subjected to a forced marriage recently upheld by court rulings, according to the official press release.

HRFP has emphasised that this case is not an isolated incident but part of a persistent and well-documented pattern involving the abduction, forced conversion, and forced marriage of minority girls in Pakistan, particularly from Christian and Hindu communities.

According to HRFP, Maria Shahbaz was abducted on July 29, 2025, and later presented before a magistrate, where a statement was recorded claiming that she had voluntarily converted and married a 30-year-old man.

Despite official documentation confirming her minor status, the Federal Constitutional Court, in March, upheld the marriage and granted custody to the accused. As of April, Maria remains in his custody while her family continues to pursue legal appeals, according to the HRFP. (ANI)

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