Netflix sets September 3 premiere for 'The Gentlemen' season 2, unveils first teaser

Washington DC [US], July 9 (ANI): Netflix has announced that the second season of Guy Ritchie’s crime-comedy series ‘The Gentlemen’ will premiere on September 3, according to Variety.

The streaming platform also released a first-look teaser for the upcoming season, which follows the events of the show’s successful debut season in 2024.

According to the official logline, Season 2 picks up one year after Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, and Susie Glass, played by Kaya Scodelario, joined forces within Bobby Glass’ criminal empire.

“It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well,” the synopsis reads, as per the outlet.

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Returning cast members include Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson and Vinnie Jones.

The new season will also introduce several new faces, including Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, boxer Chris Eubank Jr and television presenter Maya Jama.

The series was created by Guy Ritchie and is based on his 2019 film of the same name. Ritchie serves as writer, executive producer and director alongside Matthew Read. Eran Creevy directs episodes in the second season.

Produced by Moonage Pictures and Miramax Television, *The Gentlemen* became a major success for Netflix after its March 2024 debut, spending 10 weeks in the streamer’s Global Top 10 English-language TV chart, according to Variety. (ANI)

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