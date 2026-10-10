EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

Written By:
Published: October 10, 2026 20:51:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 8:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

UPDATE 3-Championship Summaries

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Standings

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in Singapore to claim 50th career pole

UPDATE 2-Australia in South Africa 2026 Scoreboard

Adam Scott surges into contention at Baycurrent Classic

LATEST NEWS

Marianne Vos wins Gravel Worlds

Pennsylvania says GSK to invest more than $800 million in biopharma hub, create 300 jobs

Marianne Vos wins Gravel Worlds

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

Port of Los Angeles sets September volume record, executive director says

Alcaraz powers past Cerundolo

Euro falls, set for fifth straight weekly drop as oil prices rise

Andreeva and Zheng seal final spots in Beijing

Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel 

Andreeva and Zherng seal final spots in Beijing

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY
EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY
EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY
EYEWITNESSES AT RIYADH AIRPORT SAY MANY PEOPLE SEEN WOUNDED AFTER BLAST EARLIER TODAY

QUICK LINKS