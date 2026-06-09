Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Former J-K top cop S P Vaid

Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, S P Vaid, strongly condemned the violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of using excessive force against civilians and peaceful protesters.

“The situation in PoJK is extremely serious. Many people have been killed and several others have been injured due to indiscriminate firing. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers, the Pakistan Army, and local police have opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties,” Vaid said.

He asserted that the ongoing unrest has exposed Pakistan’s “false narrative” on Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the people of PoJK themselves are now challenging Islamabad’s policies.

“The firing on peaceful protesters is similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” Vaid said, claiming that citizens demanding their rights were met with bullets instead of dialogue.

He further alleged that Pakistan has never genuinely cared for the welfare of Kashmiris and has repeatedly used force to suppress dissent.

Vaid claimed that the protesters were seeking basic necessities, including food, flour, and other essential services.

“Instead of addressing their demands, Pakistan is declaring ordinary people terrorists,” he said.

He also criticised the reported ban on the Awami Action Committee, alleging that Islamabad was attempting to silence democratic voices and conceal the reality on the ground.

Addressing Pakistan directly, Vaid said, “Take care of your own people first.”

He argued that Islamabad was facing growing challenges in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), and PoJK.

“The people of these regions are increasingly voicing their concerns. Respect their aspirations and stop suppressing them through force,” he added.

The remarks come amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where anti-government protests have intensified over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

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