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Home > Business > Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development

Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/axis-finance-launches-drishti-digital-platform-to-strengthen-retail-and-msme-lending20260727122454"> <p class="title">Axis Finance launches 'Drishti' digital platform to strengthen retail and MSME lending</p> <a>

Axis Finance launches 'Drishti' digital platform to strengthen retail and MSME lending

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 13:30:13 IST

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Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development

Bengaluru [Karnataka] (India), July 27 (ANI): Tata Elxsi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) to boost healthcare innovation, as per a statement by the company.

As per the release, both the entities will address opportunities across diagnostics, medical imaging, digital health, biomedical engineering, medical devices, and related healthcare technologies for India and global markets.

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“The MoU establishes a framework for joint research, academic engagement, technology development initiatives, and intellectual property creation through project-specific collaborations. Initial efforts are expected to focus on identifying a select set of high-potential opportunities for collaborative development,” the release said.

SCTIMST is an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India

As per the release, this partnership will establish an extended innovation and engineering ecosystem for Tata Elxsi, its customers and healthcare partners. It will bring together clinicians, specialist researchers, advanced laboratories, prototyping infrastructure and product engineering capabilities, to enable MedTech companies to develop, validate and scale new products more efficiently. It will also enhance capabilities in areas such as biocompatibility and toxicology.

Sreevatsa Sahasranaman, Senior Vice President and Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi, said, “Healthcare innovation increasingly depends on closer collaboration between clinicians, scientists, and engineering teams. Our partnership with SCTIMST brings together complementary strengths across healthcare, technology, and product development to help address evolving healthcare needs. Recognised for its strong research and innovation capabilities, SCTIMST adds significant depth to this collaboration. We believe this partnership will help bring India-led innovation to global healthcare markets,” as per the release.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, is an Institution of National Importance under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company headquartered in Bangalore. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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Tags: biomedical-engineeringdiagnosticsdigital-healthhealthcare-innovationintellectual-propertymedical-imagingsctimstTata Elxsi

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Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development

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Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development
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Tata Elxsi, SCTIMST sign MoU to advance healthcare innovation, MedTech development
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