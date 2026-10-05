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Home > World > FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

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Published: October 5, 2026 05:28:15 IST

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FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 5:28 AM IST
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FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

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FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

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FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY
FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY
FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY
FLAVIO BOLSONARO, LULA HEADED TO RUNOFF IN BRAZIL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — ELECTORAL AUTHORITY

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