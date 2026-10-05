MLB Results

Oct 4 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) MILWAUKEE 4 San Diego 3 SD 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 – 3 MIL 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 – 4

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