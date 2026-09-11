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Home > World > FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

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Published: September 11, 2026 14:36:09 IST

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FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

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FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

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FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LESCURE: FRENCH BUDGET DEFICIT WILL BE OVER 5% OF GDP THIS YEAR

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