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Home > World > GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

Written By:
Published: October 9, 2026 08:23:09 IST

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GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

GERMAN BUND FUTURES UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES UP 0.78%

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 8:23 AM IST
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GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

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GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

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GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%
GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%
GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%
GERMAN BUND FUTURES <FGBLc1> UP 0.45%; FRENCH OAT FUTURES <FOATc1> UP 0.78%

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