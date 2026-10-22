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Home > World > GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

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Published: October 22, 2026 17:02:05 IST

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2026 5:02 PM IST
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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

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GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT
GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ IN MONTENEGRO: WE WANT TO MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM OF EU ENLARGEMENT

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