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Home > World > IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

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Published: October 14, 2026 08:53:12 IST

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION
IMF'S GEORGIEVA: CHINA NEEDS TO INCREASE DOMESTIC CONSUMPTION

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