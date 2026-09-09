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Home > World > INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

Written By:
Published: September 9, 2026 09:02:09 IST

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INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:02 AM IST
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INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

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INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

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INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE
INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE
INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE
INDIAN RUPEE OPENS AT 94.8725 PER U.S. DOLLAR, DOWN 0.1% FROM 94.8175 PREVIOUS CLOSE

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