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Home > World > IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

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Published: November 14, 2026 15:47:12 IST

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IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

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IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

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IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN'S NAVY SAYS OIL TANKER CAUGHT FIRE AFTER HITTING NAVAL MINE IN EASTERN STRAIT OF HORMUZ

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