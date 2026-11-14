Margot Robbie to star in ‘The Week of Pain’ from director Kristoffer Borgli

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Margot Robbie is set to headline the upcoming A24 and Square Peg feature ‘The Week of Pain,’ written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

As per Variety, the studio will produce and finance the project, with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen’s Square Peg banner producing alongside Dilemma Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap production company.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, the collaboration reunites the key creative forces behind recent box office hits and continues Borgli’s signature run of sharply comedic, cringe-forward dramas following works such as ‘Dream Scenario’ and ‘Sick of Myself.’

Square Peg and A24 previously partnered with Borgli on the dramedy ‘The Drama,’ which starred Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

The original film became a major box office success, grossing USD 135 million worldwide against a USD 28 million budget, as per Variety.

Robbie most recently starred in Warner Bros.’ literary romance ‘Wuthering Heights’ alongside Jacob Elordi, a project that grossed USD 241 million globally.

Her upcoming slate also includes an ‘Ocean’s 11′ prequel directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper.

As per Variety, Robbie recently revealed at CinemaCon 2026 that the film will centre on an “epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.” (ANI)

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