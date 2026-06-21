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Home > World > Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/uk-pm-starmer-may-resign-as-early-as-monday-amid-leadership-speculation-report20260621071427"> <p class="title">UK PM Starmer may resign as early as Monday amid leadership speculation: Report</p> <a>

UK PM Starmer may resign as early as Monday amid leadership speculation: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 09:24:12 IST

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Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday performed Yoga at New Delhi’s Nehru Park on the 12th annual International Day of Yoga alongwith Ambassador of Norway to India, May-Elin Stener.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata’s Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

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This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended greetings on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, highlighting yoga’s global reach and its role in promoting physical and mental well-being across generations.

In a post on X, he said, “From its deep roots in ancient India, yoga has become truly universal, helping millions of people of all faiths & cultures find calm, build strength & live with purpose. It teaches us mindfulness, respect & care for ourselves, for our planet & for one another. On this Yoga Day, let’s extend that care to the older members of our human family & build a world where every generation can lead a healthy life. Namaste!”

Indian embassies across the world celebrated International Day of Yoga.

The Embassy of India in Japan noted that Yoga supports the journey toward harmony of mind and body.

In a post on X, it said, “Rooted in ancient wisdom and beloved around the world, yoga continues to support the journey toward harmony of mind and body to this day.”

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted the 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

“12th IDY in China! Magic on the Bund in Shanghai. Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur was happy to host the splendid ceremony for the 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga in Shanghai with a majestic view of Pearl TV Tower at the historic BUND along the banks of the Huangpu river, a major landmark which is a testament to age old historic links between India and China.”

“The historic location at the heart of the Yangtze river delta region, the growth hub of the region, provided the perfect backdrop to the closure of the 90 day burst of activities and programs built around IDY 2026 which unfolded since Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call in Mann ki Baat,” the Consulate added. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 9:24 AM IST
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Tags: antonio guterresinternational-daykolkatanarendra modiNehru Parknew delhinorway-ambassadorprime-ministers. jaishankarun secretary-generalyoga

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Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

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Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

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Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day
Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day
Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day
Jaishankar joins Norway envoy for session at Nehru Park in New Delhi on International Yoga Day

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