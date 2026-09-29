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Home > World > JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

Written By:
Published: September 29, 2026 22:24:04 IST

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JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:24 PM IST
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JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

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JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

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JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR
JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR
JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR
JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

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