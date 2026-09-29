Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sylvester-stallone-reacts-to-8216i-play-rocky8217-biopic-8220i8217m-not-dead-yet822120260929214303"> <p class="title">Sylvester Stallone reacts to ‘I Play Rocky’ biopic: “I’m not dead yet”</p> <a>

Sylvester Stallone reacts to ‘I Play Rocky’ biopic: “I’m not dead yet”

Written By:
Last updated: September 29, 2026 22:01:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

Los Angeles [US], September 29 (ANI): Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has officially removed “Pitt” from her last name, becoming the third child of the former couple to legally drop their father’s surname, according to People.

According to court filings reviewed by People, a California judge approved the 21-year-old’s name change petition on Monday, September 28, allowing her to be officially known as “Zahara Marley Jolie” instead of “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt”. The petition was approved without any objections.

You Might Be Interested In

Zahara had filed a request to remove “Pitt” from her surname on June 9, with the filing dated April 28. Days earlier, her elder brother Maddox had also submitted a similar petition.

Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie, 51, share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple separated in 2016 after 12 years together and finalised their divorce in December 2024, according to People.

Maddox’s name change from “Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt” to “Maddox Chivan Jolie” was made official on September 14, according to public court records.

Zahara’s move follows Shiloh, who filed to remove Pitt from her last name after turning 18 in 2024. Their daughter Vivienne also filed a petition on her 18th birthday in July to change her name from “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt” to “Vivienne Marcheline Jolie”. Her hearing is scheduled for November 2.

The name changes come amid reports of strained relations between Pitt and some of his children following the couple’s highly publicised separation. In 2016, Pitt was investigated over allegations of child abuse after an incident on a private plane involving his family. The FBI later cleared Pitt, while the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded its investigation without findings of abuse, according to People.

A source close to Pitt earlier told People in July 2024 that the actor had “virtually no contact” with his adult children but continued visitation with his younger children at the time.

Earlier this month, another source told People that “there’s very little communication right now” between Pitt and his children, describing the situation as “a tragedy.”

“This is the result of a prolonged campaign of alienation of children against their parent,” the source said. “It’s an incredibly sad reality, but it’s not surprising after years of one parent weaponising the children against the other one with no regard for the consequence,” the source said, as quoted by People. 

Zahara had previously used the name “Zahara Marley Jolie” publicly. During her graduation from Spelman College in Atlanta in May, her name was announced without “Pitt”, and she had introduced herself by the same name while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023, as per the outlet. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: angelina joliebrad pittcelebrity newscelebrity-updatesentertainment newsFamily dramahollywoodsurname-changezahara

RELATED News

Carrie Coon to become first recipient of Luminary Award at Vancouver International Film Festival 2026

Directors Mohammad Rasoulof, O Mipo to receive Kurosawa Akira Award at Tokyo Intl. Film Festival 2026

'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release in works with new footage

Snoop Dogg takes playful swipe at Madonna at 2026 MTV VMAs, says ‘she ain’t a virgin no more’ 

"There is no equality until we can say we feel safe…": Florence Pugh speaks out on Cornell sexual assault case

LATEST NEWS

TV Daybook/Today

Spotify and Claude recover after brief outage in US

Spotify and Claude recover after brief outage in US

OpenAI takes on Meta with always-on Dots agent in enterprise AI push

No risk increase to women who get pregnant while on weight loss jabs

Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

ARCHIVE – Man City found guilty of all charges of serious financial rule breaches: Premier League

JUVENTUS FC SPA – PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE UP TO €250 MLN WITH SUPPORT FROM EXOR

Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

Trump says working with Xi on AI would hurt US companies

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara officially drops ‘Pitt’ from last name

QUICK LINKS