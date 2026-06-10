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Home > World > Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/no-one-country-has-right-to-unilaterally-change-makeup-of-g20-envoy-on-us-not-inviting-south-africa-for-summit20260609232908"> <p class="title">"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit </p> <a>

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 10, 2026 00:29:12 IST

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Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

Manchester [UK], June 9 (ANI): Members of the Kashmiri diaspora gathered in Manchester on Tuesday to hold a funeral prayer in absentia (Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza) for individuals reportedly killed in recent incidents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), before marching to the Pakistani Consulate to demand an independent investigation into the deaths.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, the gathering was held in memory of Shazeb and others who were allegedly killed during recent incidents in the region.

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Following the prayer ceremony, participants marched to the Pakistani Consulate in Manchester, where they staged a peaceful demonstration and raised concerns over the situation in PoJK.

Carrying placards and banners, protesters called on the international community, the United Nations and global human rights organisations to take note of what they described as “serious violations of fundamental human rights” in the region.

The demonstrators alleged that “peaceful civilians have been subjected to excessive force and suppression while exercising their democratic and civil rights.”

Speakers at the protest said the reported deaths had generated concern among Kashmiris living abroad and called for an impartial inquiry into the incidents.

According to the organisers, several civilians were allegedly killed in Kotli on June 8 during actions involving Pakistani security forces. Protest organisers described the incidents as a “grave humanitarian concern” and urged international institutions to conduct an “independent and transparent investigation” into the events.

The participants stressed the importance of accountability and the protection of civil liberties, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and political participation.

Demonstrators also observed prayers for the deceased and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

Many participants said the reported loss of life had deeply affected Kashmiri communities around the world and underscored the need for greater international attention to developments in the region.

At the conclusion of the protest, organisers called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations and governments around the world to investigate the reported incidents, ensure accountability for any alleged violations and support efforts aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

The demonstration concluded peacefully, with participants reaffirming their commitment to raising awareness about the issue through democratic and lawful means, according to the organisers.

This comes after widespread protests in PoJK, where residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate over issues including governance, economic hardship, and the allocation of reserved legislative seats.

Soaring inflation, high electricity bills, and the scarcity of essential commodities are some of the other issues over which the protestors are demonstrating.

Local media reports have suggested that the Pakistani administration has deployed paramilitary forces to quell the dissent, leading to violent clashes and casualties.

Clashes between demonstrators and security forces in Rawalakot and other areas have reportedly left several people dead and many injured, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an independent investigation. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:29 AM IST
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Tags: civil-libertiesghaibana-namaz-e-janazahuman-rights-violationsindependent-investigationkashmiri-diasporamanchester-protestpakistani-consulatepojk-incidents

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Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

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Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK
Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK
Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK
Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

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