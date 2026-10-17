Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 17 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 6 4 2 0 10 5 14 2 Lille 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 ………………………………… 3 Rennes 6 4 1 1 12 10 13 …………….

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