Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Lyon 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 2 Paris SG 7 4 2 1 14 9 14 ………………………………… 3 Lille 7 4 2 1 10 5 14 …………….

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