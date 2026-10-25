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Home > World > Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings

Written By:
Published: October 25, 2026 02:21:22 IST

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Ligue 1 Standings

Oct 24 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Lyon 7 4 2 1 13 5 14 2 Paris SG 7 4 2 1 14 9 14 ………………………………… 3 Lille 7 4 2 1 10 5 14 …………….

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 2:21 AM IST
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