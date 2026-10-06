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Home > World > MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

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Published: October 6, 2026 14:17:05 IST

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MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

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MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

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MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION
MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION
MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION
MARINE LE PEN: IT WILL BE IMPORTANT TO DISCUSS WITH ECB FOR AN INTERVENTION

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