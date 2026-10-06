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Home > World > BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

Written By:
Published: October 6, 2026 11:25:05 IST

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BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

Oct 6 (Reuters) – Salik Company P.J.S.C.: * SALIK COMPANY H1 CASH DIVIDEND OF 9.3872 FILS PER SHARE Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

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BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share
BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share
BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share
BRIEF-Salik Company H1 Cash Dividend Of 9.3872 Fils Per Share

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