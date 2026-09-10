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Home > World > MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

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Published: September 10, 2026 04:52:10 IST

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MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

— Source link: https://tinyurl.com/24mb8zmm — Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:52 AM IST
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MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

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MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

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MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios
MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios
MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios
MEDIA-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon gave up his equity to leave the company – Axios

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