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Home > World > MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

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Published: October 8, 2026 05:13:10 IST

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MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

Oct 7 (Reuters) – — Source link: https://tinyurl.com/2s3pa7un — Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:13 AM IST
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MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

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MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch
MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch
MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch
MEDIA-Robot data startup Mecka AI nabs $60M from Sequoia – TechCrunch

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