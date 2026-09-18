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Home > Hollywood > "She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sacrifice-trailer-anya-taylor-joy-kidnaps-chris-evans-for-life-threatening-ritual-in-this-comedy-thriller20260917190806"> <p class="title">Sacrifice trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy kidnaps Chris Evans for life-threatening ritual in this comedy thriller</p> <a>

Sacrifice trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy kidnaps Chris Evans for life-threatening ritual in this comedy thriller

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 20:15:13 IST

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"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Tom Cruise has revealed that Taylor Swift was the one teaching him about football when the two stars were spotted chatting while watching Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cruise discussed his conversation with Swift during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 17, three days after the pair were seen together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.

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Asked by Jimmy Fallon what he and Swift talked about while sitting together, Cruise said, “She was schooling me on football.”

When Fallon asked if he was serious, Cruise replied, “For real.”

Cruise, who was promoting his new film Digger, went on to praise Swift’s knowledge of the sport, saying, “She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius,” as quoted by People magazine.

The actor added that he had followed Swift since she was young and described her as a talented creative across several fields.

“She’s funny. She’s got such a great sense of humour. A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled,” Cruise said.

Cruise also recalled Swift discussing her early lack of knowledge about football when she first met Kelce.

According to the actor, Swift told him, “You know, he’s so patient,” prompting Cruise to laugh and respond, “I’m sure he was. I think everybody would be very patient with her.”

Cruise said their conversation extended beyond football to music and movies, adding that Swift now “knows … she’s just bringing it.”

Swift was at the Chiefs’ September 14 game to support her husband, Kelce, as Kansas City faced the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won the AFC West matchup 31-10.

The game also marked Swift’s return to the stands after she became a regular presence at Kelce’s games during their relationship.

She first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023, when Kansas City played the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cruise was among the A-list guests at Swift and Kelce’s wedding on July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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Tags: footballKansas City ChiefsTaylor Swifttom cruiseTravis Kelce

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"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

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"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

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"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
"She was schooling me…": Tom Cruise shares details of his conversation with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

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