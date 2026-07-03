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Home > World > Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court

Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistans-punjab-power-crisis-deepens-as-residents-endure-unannounced-outages-amid-heatwave20260703155536"> <p class="title">Pakistan's Punjab power crisis deepens as residents endure unannounced outages amid heatwave</p> <a>

Pakistan's Punjab power crisis deepens as residents endure unannounced outages amid heatwave

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 16:48:12 IST

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Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Five Ukrainians and one US national, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in providing terrorist and combat training to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, were produced beforethe Patiala House Court on Friday.

The accused are alleged to have entered India on tourist visas before allegedly travelling through Mizoram into Myanmar, where they came into contact with ethnic armed groups operating against the Myanmar military junta.

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The NIA alleged that the accused provided training and support relating to drone warfare and other military technologies to such groups, raising concerns affecting India’s national security. The accused persons are presently in judicial custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier in June, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved a Special NIA Court at Patiala House seeking permission to obtain specimen voice samples of all arrested accused persons in the alleged Myanmar training module case, as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged transnational conspiracy involving foreign nationals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the NIA, the case was registered on March 13, 2026, under Section 18 of the UAPA pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency has alleged that a group of foreign nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to Mizoram and subsequently crossed into Myanmar without requisite permits, where they allegedly imparted training in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology to Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs).

This comes as the NIA is simultaneously seeking an extension of time to complete its investigation against seven arrested foreign nationals, including US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor.

The agency had sought extension of the statutory investigation period from 90 days to 180 days under the UAPA, contending that the probe concerns a “deep-rooted criminal conspiracy” with Pan-India and trans-national linkages. The NIA has informed the court that the investigation remains at a crucial stage and additional time is required to analyse seized electronic devices, examine financial transactions, trace funding sources and uncover the larger conspiracy.

According to the agency, numerous digital devices have been seized during the investigation, and forensic analysis is still underway. The NIA has also identified several bank accounts and financial channels allegedly used by the accused persons and has stated that detailed financial scrutiny is necessary before a final report can be filed.

The NIA has further argued that the release of the accused persons at this stage could adversely affect the investigation, alleging that they may flee the jurisdiction or influence witnesses.

Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, along with Amit Rohila, appeared for the NIA in the extension proceedings. Advocate Nitin Saluja represented the Ukrainian nationals, while Advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for Van Dyke. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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Tags: drone warfareethnic-armed-groupsmizorammyanmarNational SecurityniaPatiala House Courttourist-visastransnational-conspiracyUAPA

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Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court

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Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court
Myanmar training module: 5 Ukrainians, 1 US National brought to Patiala High Court
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