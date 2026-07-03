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Home > Business > Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

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Published: July 3, 2026 18:25:07 IST

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Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: USA-based entrepreneur, fitness model, and social media influencer Touseef Panchbhaya, popularly known as Tigerteeh, has officially released his latest musical anthem “Tigerteeh Anthem” More than a song, the anthem is a global call to action encouraging people to stand up for the welfare, protection, and freedom of animals.

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Blending energetic pop melodies with impactful rap verses, TigerTeeh Anthem delivers a powerful message against animal cruelty while inspiring listeners to rescue abandoned animals, protect wildlife, provide food and medical care, and support a future where animals can live safely and freely in their natural habitats.

“Every animal deserves love, dignity, and the freedom to live without fear. Through this anthem, I hope to inspire millions of people around the world to become the voice of those who cannot speak for themselves,” said Tigerteeh.

Originally from Dadhal Inam village near Ankleshwar in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, Tigerteeh transformed his dreams into reality after moving to the United States, where he established himself as a successful entrepreneur and digital creator. Despite his professional achievements, his lifelong passion for animal welfare remains the driving force behind his work.

Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

The anthem also reflects the vision behind his fashion brand, Lifestyle of Tigerteeh–an animalinspired lifestyle brand created to promote compassion, conservation, and responsible living. The brand aims to raise awareness about wildlife protection while supporting animal welfare initiatives through its profits.

According to Tigerteeh, a portion of the proceeds generated through the brand will help support the rescue of injured and abandoned animals and birds, provide food and medical care, promote rehabilitation and cage-free living wherever possible, and contribute to future animal protection initiatives.

Tigerteeh’s commitment to animal welfare extends beyond music and fashion. During a visit to Spain, rescued an abandoned kitten trapped beneath a parked vehicle after hearing its cries. The emotional rescue reflected his belief that true strength is measured not by power or fame but by compassion toward the helpless and voiceless. With emotionally driven lyrics, modern production, and a universal message of kindness, Tigerteeh Anthem is designed to connect with audiences of all ages and inspire meaningful action for animal rescue, rehabilitation, wildlife conservation, and responsible coexistence.

As the anthem reaches digital audiences worldwide, Tigerteeh hopes it will grow into a global movement that encourages people to protect every living creature with compassion and respect.

“Tigerteeh Anthem – is more than music it is a voice for the voiceless and an invitation for humanity to come together in building a safer, kinder, and more compassionate world for animals.”

“Jaanwaron ki Awaaz”

Every Life Matters”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

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Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

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Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"
Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"
Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"
Tigerteeh Releases Powerful song – TIGERTEEH ANTHEM, JAANVARON KI AWAAZ "EVERY LIFE MATTERS"

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