NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

Written By:
Published: November 12, 2026 15:09:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Venture Global asks DOE for approval to re-export LNG from CP2 project

FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings, economic data

UPDATE 3-Trump's Commerce chief Lutnick criticized over chip exports after Nvidia CEO resignation

UPDATE 3-Italian schools defy new wave of bomb threats to remain open

IMF: TO MOVE FORWARD ON IMF PROGRAM, SENEGAL NEEDS TO COMPLETE AGREED STEPS ON BUDGET, CORRECTIVE MEASURES FOR MISREPORTING OF HIDDEN DEBT AND PROVIDE FINANCING ASSURANCES

LATEST NEWS

Family Dollar reaches $63 million settlement with US FTC, states over customer overcharges

Zac Affleck says he ‘deeply regrets’ behaviour towards estranged wife Jen, takes "full responsibility" after divorce filing

TV personality and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith visits White House

Exclusive-Kalshi ends Donald Trump Jr's advisory contract due to Polymarket conflict 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns, in blow to AI boom he helped foster

Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

Germany train ahead of Nations League test against Serbia

SpaceX plans over $74 billion investment in Texas, Arizona AI campuses

Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Energy drinks may raise risk of serious heart problems, study finds

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS
NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS
NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS
NORDIC COUNTRIES TO WORK ON CONCLUDING A JOINT DEFENCE DEAL, NORWAY MINISTER SAYS

QUICK LINKS