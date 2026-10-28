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Home > Hollywood > Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/robert-pattinson-calls-steven-soderbergh-8220completely-selfless8221-for-helping-matt-reeves-finish-8216the-batman-part-ii821720261027220248"> <p class="title">Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh “completely selfless” for helping Matt Reeves finish ‘The Batman Part II’</p> <a>

Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh “completely selfless” for helping Matt Reeves finish ‘The Batman Part II’

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 12:30:13 IST

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Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

Los Angeles [US], October 28 (ANI): Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have a special Diwali surprise in store for their Indian fans.

The actors, who will be seen as Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers, respectively, in Avengers: Doomsday, have shared an exclusive video message extending their warm festive wishes to audiences across India. 

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In the video message, Robert and Evans shared, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Marvel India (@marvel_india)

Adding to the festive cheer, Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in Indian theatres a day before its US release, giving fans in India the chance to witness the epic Marvel showdown ahead of American audiences.

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the plot for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, except for the fact that Downey’s Doctor Doom will come as the superheroes’ most feared foe.

Speaking of Huller’s involvement, speculation is rife that she could be tied to Doctor Doom’s mother or could also play another of the Latverian Witches.

The makers recently released a second trailer of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ which gave a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and his face-off with some of the biggest heroes in the upcoming film in the Marvel Universe.

The two-minute trailer, unveiled during Disney’s D23 fan convention, shows Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to fight the powerful villain.(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 12:30 PM IST
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Tags: avengers doomsdaychris evansdiwaliMarvelrobert downey jr

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Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

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Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

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Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17
Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17
Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17
Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans wish fans Happy Diwali, their film 'Avengers Doomsday' to be released in India on December 17

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