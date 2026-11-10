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Home > World > OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

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Published: November 10, 2026 23:57:04 IST

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OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 11:57 PM IST
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OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

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OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

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OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM EXPECTS LOWER Q4 GAS MARKETING INCOME AS ADDITIONAL PERMIAN GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY COMES ONLINE – CONF CALL

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