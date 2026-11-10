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Home > Hollywood > 2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8216saranagati-the-life-of-a-surrendered-soul8217-animated-feature-to-chronicle-iskcon-founder-prabhupada8217s-life20261110214609"> <p class="title">‘Saranagati- The Life Of A Surrendered Soul’ animated feature to chronicle ISKCON founder Prabhupada’s life</p> <a>

‘Saranagati- The Life Of A Surrendered Soul’ animated feature to chronicle ISKCON founder Prabhupada’s life

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Last updated: November 10, 2026 23:04:13 IST

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2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards are expected to feature a strong mix of established artists and emerging musical talents, with Ella Langley, Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo emerging as prominent contenders in the Album of the Year category, according to Billboard. 

According to the final predictions for the 2027 Grammy nominations, Langley is expected to have a particularly successful year, with the possibility of securing nominations across four major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

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A rule change announced in June for the Best New Artist category, which allows an artist to be entered four times instead of three, has opened the possibility for Langley to compete across all four categories. If nominated in all four, she would become the first country crossover artist to achieve the feat since Bobbie Gentry in 1968.

The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards will be announced on Monday, November 16, as per the outlet. 

The Album of the Year category, considered one of the most prestigious honours at the Grammy Awards, will feature eight nominees for the fourth consecutive year. The eligibility period for the upcoming awards ran from August 31, 2025, through August 28, 2026.

Among the predicted contenders are Olivia Dean’s album, Olivia Rodrigo’s release, Don Toliver’s ‘Octane’, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, Paul McCartney’s ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’, Noah Kahan’s deluxe album and Rosalía’s deluxe edition.

Don Toliver’s ‘Octane’ has moved into the top tier of predictions, replacing RAYE’s ‘This Music May Contain Hope’, although both albums remain possible contenders. Olivia Dean’s commercially successful release is also competing for a place in the final eight alongside RAYE’s album, according to Billboard. 

The upcoming nominations could also mark significant milestones for Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift. If McCartney receives a nomination for ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’, it would be his 10th career nomination in the Album of the Year category, extending his record.

Meanwhile, Swift could secure her eighth nomination in the category for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, which would be the highest number for any artist with strictly solo albums in Grammy history. She is considered a strong contender, having received nominations for each of her last four regular studio albums.

The predictions also include deluxe editions of albums by Noah Kahan and Rosalía, as those were the versions submitted for Grammy consideration, according to Billboard. 

A total of 683 albums were included on the eligibility list for the Album of the Year category, highlighting the competition for the eight available nomination slots.(ANI)  

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 11:04 PM IST
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2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

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2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions
2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions
2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions
2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

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