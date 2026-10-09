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Home > World > ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

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Published: October 9, 2026 12:46:09 IST

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ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:46 PM IST
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ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

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ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

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ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY
ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY
ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY
ONE CAN ASSUME THAT THE CURRENT OFFER FOR EVONIK NOT THE LAST WORD, SOURCES CLOSE TO BASF SAY

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