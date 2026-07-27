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Home > World > PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

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Published: July 27, 2026 16:27:08 IST

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PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 4:27 PM IST
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PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

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PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

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PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%
PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%
PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%
PAKISTAN CENBANK CHIEF:IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS INFLATION TOWARDS THE END OF JUNE WILL COME TOWARDS UPPER BAND OF OUR TARGET RANGE OF 5-7%

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