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Home > Business > Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/31st-gifts-world-expo-delhi-and-inaugural-paperworld-delhi-set-to-create-north-indias-largest-trade-fair-platform-for-the-gifting-and-stationery-industries20260727155239"> <p class="title">31st Gifts World Expo Delhi and Inaugural Paperworld Delhi Set to Create North India's Largest Trade Fair Platform for the Gifting and Stationery Industries</p> <a>

31st Gifts World Expo Delhi and Inaugural Paperworld Delhi Set to Create North India's Largest Trade Fair Platform for the Gifting and Stationery Industries

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 16:09:11 IST

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Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Centre has issued over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas since their inception, while simultaneously expanding skill development and employment opportunities for women as part of its broader push towards women-led development and gender-inclusive growth, the government said in Parliament.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a written response in the Parliament, said the government is implementing multiple employment generation schemes in the country.

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Additionally, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, is running a one-stop platform — National Career Service (NCS) Portal to provide career-related services.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had also initiated ‘FutureSkills PRIME’ programme to upskill the IT sector jobseekers.

Highlighting that the government is implementing several employment generation schemes, Karandlaje said, “The Rozgar Mela is a major initiative aimed at prioritising employment generation. Since its inception, more than 12.5 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 19 Rozgar Melas organised across the country.”

In her answer, she also stressed the government is implementing the Skill India Mission (SIM) to provide skill development, reskilling and upskilling training through an extensive network of skill development centres, schools, colleges and other institutions.

The initiative is being delivered through various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country, she added.

Separately, to promote gender equality, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment, in answer to a question, highlighted, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 enables women to be employed in all establishments and in all types of work.

“Women may also be employed, with their consent, before 6:00 a.m. and beyond 7:00 p.m., subject to prescribed conditions relating to safety, working hours, holidays and other safeguards,” he noted.

He also noted that India is witnessing a significant shift from women’s development to women-led development, driven by the vision of a new India where women take the lead in advancing rapid and sustainable national development.

“The Government has also made enabling provisions in the Companies Act, 2013, mandating companies to have at least one woman director,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

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Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

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Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth
Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth
Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth
Govt issues over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas; pushes gender-inclusive growth

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