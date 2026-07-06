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Home > World > "People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/zelenskyy-warns-of-fresh-massive-russian-strike-urges-allies-to-speed-up-air-defence-support20260706042754"> <p class="title">Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support</p> <a>

Zelenskyy warns of fresh massive Russian strike, urges allies to speed up air defence support

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 05:18:11 IST

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"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Government and people of India for participating in the funeral ceremonies of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the gesture reflected the “deep historical, cultural, and human bonds” between the two countries.

In a post shared on X, the embassy said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for participating in the funeral ceremonies and paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

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The embassy said the presence of Indian political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals and representatives of different faiths at the ceremonies reflected the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

“The esteemed presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, eminent scholars, intellectuals, and leaders of India’s diverse faiths and religious communities at these solemn ceremonies reflected the deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between our two nations. It also stood as a powerful expression of mutual respect and sincere solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of national mourning,” it said.

Expressing appreciation for India’s participation, the embassy added, “The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect. They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries.”

The embassy also thanked Indian officials, public figures and citizens who expressed sympathy with Iran following Khamenei’s death.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India once again conveys its sincere appreciation to all Indian officials, distinguished personalities, and the noble people of India who stood with the people of Iran and expressed their sympathy during this period of grief,” the post added.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India at the funeral ceremony held in Tehran.

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who also attended the funeral, paid tribute to Khamenei.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who attended the funeral, also expressed solidarity with Iran.

“As I depart from Tehran my thoughts are with its brave leadership & resilient people in this moment of profound loss and grief. We will always stand with you. Deepest gratitude to the Iranian government for being such gracious & warm hosts. It’s been an honour to be here,” she said in a post on X.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year, triggering heightened tensions across West Asia. Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran for the funeral ceremonies, where Iranian political and military leaders pledged to continue his legacy and vowed accountability for those responsible for his death.

Following Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. According to Al Jazeera, he is expected to skip the six-day funeral ceremonies due to security concerns amid continued Israeli threats. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 5:18 AM IST
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"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

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"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

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"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation
"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation
"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation
"People of Iran will never forget this gesture": Iran thanks India for Khamenei funeral participation

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