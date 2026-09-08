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Home > World > POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

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Published: September 8, 2026 10:48:08 IST

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POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 10:48 AM IST
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POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

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POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

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POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA
POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA
POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA
POLISH AIRPORTS IN LUBLIN HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO OPERATIONS OF MILITARY AVIATION – PANSA

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