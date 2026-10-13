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Home > World > POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

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Published: October 13, 2026 16:38:05 IST

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POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

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POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

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POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY
POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY
POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY
POPE LEO'S CONVOY ARRIVES AT ROME'S GEMELLI HOSPITAL AHEAD OF PLANNED LUNG SURGERY

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