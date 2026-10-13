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Home > World > BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

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Published: October 13, 2026 14:52:12 IST

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BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

Oct 13 (Reuters) – HKEX Filing: * STANDARD CHARTERED BOUGHT BACK TOTAL 391,912 SHARES ON OTHER EXCHANGES FOR GBP 8.5 MILLION ON OCT 12 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

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BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

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BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows
BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows
BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows
BRIEF-Standard Chartered Bought Back Total 391,912 Shares On Other Exchanges For GBP 8.5 Million On Oct 12, HKEX Shows

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