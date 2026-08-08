Primeira Liga Standings

Aug 7 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Estoril 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ……………………………….. 2 Famalicão 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ………………………………..

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