Primeira Liga Standings

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 8 8 0 0 20 4 24 …………………………………. 2 Sporting 8 5 3 0 20 9 18 …………………………….

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