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Home > World > WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

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Published: October 11, 2026 14:46:13 IST

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WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

Oct 11 (OPTA) – Results from the WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles matches on Sunday .. Final .. Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) beat Kyoka Okamura (JPN) 6-3 6-1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

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WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results
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WTA 125K Series, Suzhou Open Women's Singles Results

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