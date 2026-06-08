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Home > World > Quetta Acid Attack: Victim stable, doctors protest in Balochistan

Quetta Acid Attack: Victim stable, doctors protest in Balochistan

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Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 05:23:11 IST

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Quetta Acid Attack: Victim stable, doctors protest in Balochistan

Quetta (Balochistan), June 8 (ANI): A female doctor, who was assaulted with acid at a hospital in Quetta, is now out of danger and receiving medical care in Karachi, hospital sources confirmed on Sunday, according to Samaa TV.

The attack has triggered widespread anger within the medical community, leading to protests by doctors across Balochistan.

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The victim was a postgraduate trainee who was transferred to a private hospital in Karachi after initially receiving treatment in Quetta for an acid attack.

According to hospital sources, she sustained burns covering approximately 13 percent of her body and is now receiving care in the plastic surgery ward. Her condition is reported as stable, and a team of specialist doctors is monitoring her closely.

Sources also confirmed that although her eyes were impacted in the attack, her vision has not been compromised.

The victim is under constant observation, with medical specialists providing comprehensive treatment, according to hospital administration officials.

She was airlifted to Karachi following emergency arrangements to ensure she received specialised care.

The incident occurred in the General Surgery Unit of Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, where a female doctor was reportedly doused with acid by an employee.

Police stated that the assailant escaped the hospital right after the attack.

A senior hospital official told Dawn that the doctor sustained burn injuries to her face, chest, legs, and other parts of her body before being moved for treatment.

Police said the accused, identified as Humayun Shah, was traced while allegedly trying to flee Quetta by bus. When officers asked him to surrender, he opened fire, and in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, the suspect was killed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Quetta Imran Shaukat stated that the suspect was killed while attempting to flee the city.

The attack sparked widespread outrage within the medical community.

In response, the Young Doctors Association in Quetta declared a boycott of duties in outpatient departments and hospital wards. Doctors are also calling for enhanced security measures for healthcare professionals throughout the province.

Sarfraz Bugti and Bakht Kakar denounced the attack and instructed officials to provide the injured doctor with the highest level of medical care.

According to Samaa TV, a Balochistan government spokesperson added that the provincial authorities would cover all treatment costs and that investigations are ongoing from various perspectives. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 5:23 AM IST
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Tags: acid attackbalochistandoctors-protestdr-mah-noorhealthcare-securityhospitalQuetta

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Quetta Acid Attack: Victim stable, doctors protest in Balochistan

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Quetta Acid Attack: Victim stable, doctors protest in Balochistan
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