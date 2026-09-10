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Home > World > RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

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Published: September 10, 2026 23:16:04 IST

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RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 11:16 PM IST
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RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

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RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

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RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

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RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL
RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL
RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL
RPT-FLAVIO BOLSONARO SEEN WITH 46.4% OF VOTE VS LULA'S 46.2% IN POTENTIAL BRAZIL RUNOFF – ATLASINTEL/BLOOMBERG POLL

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